Legionella bacteria resurfaces at West Virginia hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials say tests show bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease has resurfaced at a hospital.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says routine screening found Legionella bacteria at the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington.

In April the hospital replaced all faucets and a hot water heater and installed a recirculation pump after the bacteria first was detected in two sinks in the hospital’s administration building.

The building did not house patients.

The bacteria in the latest tests was found in the same places as in April: a CEO restroom and a former human resources break room in a basement.