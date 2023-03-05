WHEELING ,W.Va. (WTRF) – While West Virginia’s vast landscape with lots of rural areas is certainly beautiful, it poses a lot of challenges.

Geographically speaking, it’s difficult to have access to education.

That’s especially true for EMS workers who require not only their initial training, but also recurring classes.

To help, Governor Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative funded mobile ambulance simulators that can bring the that education anywhere around the state.

It’s a multi-million dollar investment in EMS and it’s gonna save lives. Clinton Burley, President & CEO, Healthnet Aeromedical Services

One is headquartered right here in the Northern Panhandle.

The Governor’s funding through his EMS initiative to have five of these devices scattered throughout the state, available everyday to go to the communities where these EMTS and paramedics are, help them learn initial training and recurring training. It’s a huge difference. Clinton Burley, President & CEO, Healthnet Aeromedical Services

Those simulators feature training mannequins that can place EMS trainees in all kinds of scenarios.

They have adult patients, pediatric patients, and even some who are high-risk.