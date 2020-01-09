LIVE: State Of The State Address

West Virginia Headlines

by: WTRF

Posted: / Updated:
Governor Justice Proclaims National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in West Virginia 63.jpeg.jpg
WATCH LIVE: STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter