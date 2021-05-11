LIVE UPDATES: Sentencing for Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays

LIVE UPDATES:

-8:54 a.m. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Reta Mays was led into the courtroom in handcuffs. Lawyers for both sides are assembled at their respective tables.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Reta Mays, the Harrison County woman who admitted to killing seven patients at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, in Clarksburg, is set to be sentenced for her crimes, during a hearing at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Mays pleaded guilty to seven counts of second degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder in July 2020, admitting to injecting all of them with unneeded insulin.

She was originally scheduled to be sentenced in February 2021, but her lawyers successfully argued that the sentencing be moved to today.

Prior to U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handing down Mays’ sentence, the court will hear victim impact statements from family members of Mays’ victims. As recently as yesterday, lawyers for Mays and U.S. Attorneys were involved in a dispute over the language contained in one of those statements. Judge Kleeh ruled that the recorded statement will be shown during the hearing, but that the “derogatory comment” will be edited out.

The main question related to the sentencing is how Kleeh will apply potential life sentences, running them either consecutively or concurrently.

Judge Kleeh has made the hearing available by Zoom, so that the public can view it. Federal court rules prevent that video from being recorded, re-broadcast and/or livestreamed and from screen shots being taken from it.

Representatives from a number of investigative agencies related to the case will hold a briefing shortly after the sentencing ends. That briefing will be livestreamed, on this page, as it happens.

While Mays had entered guilty pleas related to eight deaths, evidence has suggested that there are other deaths that she has not been charged with.

Since Mays’ guilty pleas, the federal government has settled civil lawsuits with the families of 10 victims.