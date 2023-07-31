OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – We are all inspired by the things we experience throughout our lives.

For one local author, that was writing a short novel to bring awareness to a serious problem many people have gone through and continue to struggle with.

Child Abuse.

Tony Torres was inspired by his own life experiences when writing A Boy Named Aaron and says reading the book will change young parents’ perspectives around raising their children.

“Child abuse by law says it has to be intentional. And a lot of times as parents, we do things unintentional that would constitute child abuse and we’re not really aware of it. But these things little by little add up to a child’s behavior. And then that goes into the community, and we get the issues we have today.” Tony Torres | Author, A Boy named Aaron

If you’re interested in reading his short novel, it can be found on Amazon and Barnes & Nobel.

Torres also has a blog, Turning Heads, where he writes posts encouraging people to make the world a better place.