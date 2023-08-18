MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Everyone experienced the COVID-19 pandemic in their own ways, but one thing the majority can agree on is the revelations we made throughout the years of devastation.

Just like many of us in February of 2021, Sheila Davis went to the doctor with symptoms of COVID-19. However, she left with more than a positive test. What doctors told her would change her life forever.

”Later that afternoon after a scope, I was diagnosed with colon cancer.” Sheila Davis – Colon Cancer Survivor

Sheila’s world was turned upside down with the news no one ever wants to hear.

As a critical care nurse of nearly 30 years, a wife, and mother of three, Sheila ultimately decided to pick up and make the move to Cleveland for the next six months to receive her treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

Sheila went from caring for others in a hospital setting, to being the one being cared for which she says was one of the most difficult parts.

”Not only do you know too much, but you, kind of, want to manage your own care half the time, I think, and I think that’s probably a problem with a lot of other medical field people. So, I kind of had to just try and take it from a patient perspective, which really changes your perspective in health care afterwards.” Sheila Davis – Colon Cancer Survivor

Sheila spent nearly 90 days in the hospital, receiving chemotherapy and radiation before she had to undergo a 13-hour surgery to remove part of her colon.

Now in 2023, Sheila Davis is cancer free. Although this is the news she had been hoping for, her life is forever changed.

”It was very exciting to know that I was cancer free. But then no sooner do they tell you that the scans were cancer free than they tell you that you have follow up every three months and every six months. So, that kind of puts a damper on that excitement. It gives you an anxiety every few months when you have to go get more lab work or, you know, it’s time for your next scan. And, you know, I’m sure a lot of people out there can relate with that.” Sheila Davis – Colon Cancer Survivor

She went from working as a bedside nurse, to working in discharge and planning in the office.

After racking up nearly $2 million in hospital bills, Sheila says switching her job and working with insurance has been another battle she can’t imagine anyone unfamiliar with hospitals having to face.

This is why events like Stand Up 2 Cancer and Relay for Life are so important.

”It’s very important for those types of events to take place so that people can connect, and you know, figure out what their journey is going to look like.” Sheila Davis – Colon Cancer Survivor

Stand Up 2 Cancer airs on August 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS and ABC.