WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The people lining Heritage Port Saturday evening kept their friends close…and their mugs closer.

Wheeling held its annual celebration of West Virginia’s many craft and microbreweries, spanning from the Eastern Panhandle to the border of Virginia.

The more well-known state brands like Mountain State Brewing Company and Swilled Dog were represented, along with brews lesser known to these parts like the Clendenin and Parkersburg.

The summer sips have provided more than $166,000 to Wheeling charities over the last decade.