Local lawmaker calls delegate who stormed Capitol a ‘domestic terrorist’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia delegates from Ohio County had strong words for Derrick Evans.

The newly elected Republican lawmaker representing Wayne County posted a video of himself in the crowd breaking into the Capitol building Wednesday.

Both Delegates Shawn Fluharty and Erikka Storch stated that he had a right to protest, but not to try to force his way in.

Storch hoped that he would understand the importance of his role and step down voluntarily.

Meanwhile, Fluharty called for him to lose his privileges at West Virginia’s legislative building.

The West Virginia legislature is no place to harbor a domestic terrorist. He needs removed from office, we’ve requested his removal today, and I hope next week when we go down to Charleston, that is the first order of business that we take up. Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County

So many lines were crossed yesterday, and it’s so disappointing. And it’s more disappointing to have it come from within the body.” Del. Erikka Storch, (R) Ohio County

Delegate Storch pointed to the many other issues the legislature has to get done, including a balanced budget.

She called Evans’ actions “a dark cloud” that could hang over their business.