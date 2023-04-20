WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Investment money is about to flow into West Virginia, and it won’t just be in dollars.

One year after an Italian company broke ground in Weirton, the state is about to court even more international business from Taiwan.

In 1990, West Virginia’s Economic Development office began helping Japanese companies expand into the Mountain State.

The result has been $2.7 billion and more than four thousand jobs within our borders—and the state hopes more success awaits in another East Asian country.

State Senator Ryan Weld will be part of the delegation heading to Taiwan this month to open a new state trade office there.

The decision follows Taiwanese alliances from states like South Carolina and Illinois, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s diplomatic visit.

Senator Weld calls it not only sound economics, but a buffer against an increasingly aggressive China as well.

Taiwan is exactly the type of trade partner that West Virginia should be looking for. Taiwan is a democracy located 100 miles away from communist China. They are under constant threat every day of military action it seems especially recently from China and so this is the type of country that we should be supporting and should be partnering with. State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R)-Brooke, Majority Whip

The country is the number-one producer of microchips in the world, and already owns a polymer plant in Mason County.

He added that the new trade office is not related to the recent threats China has made to Taiwan.

But Weld says strategic partnerships like this one will be necessary to counter the communist country as tensions begin to mount.