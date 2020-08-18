Local man sentenced for performing sexual acts on a child

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Newell, West Virginia resident has been sentenced in the West Virginia Division of Corrections for performing numerous sexual acts on a child.

Richard Allen Pope plead to one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child.

Pope was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years by Judge Jason A. Cuomo.

Allegations arose when a child family member came forward in November 2019 regarding sexual acts perpetrated on her by Pope.

Pope is scheduled to report to the West Virginia Division of Corrections on Monday, August 24 2020 to begin serving his sentence.