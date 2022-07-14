OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a lot to love about living in the Ohio Valley. We’re not as big as many metro areas, but there are still a lot of very talented people around here. Tonight we want to put the spotlight on one of these talented individuals for a new series here on 7NEWS.



Dr. Victoria Zambito is a local pharmacist, but outside of her day job, Tori is recording music, and she recently released a new EP on Spotify. I sat down with Tori to talk about it, and her journey to its release.

“I’ve been playing music every since I remember. We have so many videos of me when I was younger just performing for everyone, and whipping out my guitar.” Tori Zambito, Local musician and pharmacist

Zambito honed her creative craft here in the Ohio Valley. She is a Wheeling Central Catholic High School grad who moved onto WVU to get a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Despite the demands of a science-focused profession, she still finds the time to hold onto her passion for music.

“I think it was just kind of always a part of me, music was always there and something that was really natural for me.” Tori Zambito

Tori has a musical-theater background, including performances of Jesus Christ Superstar and Mama Mia. Her parents were also big music fans, with the sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Shania Twain and many others filling her house growing up. She says her biggest cheerleaders have always been her family.

“You know, they always are supportive in anything that I want to do, and I’m really fortunate to have a family that backs me up.” Tori Zambito

Tori’s most recent release is an extended play entitled “15.” She describes the title track as a melancholy tune inspired by a past relationship. The song even has a music video, directed by Tori herself.

“It has a really warm feel to it, and so I think with the music video I just envisioned it being on the beach just because it kind of has that laid back vibe and it’s just a really fun summer song.” Tori Zambito

Many musicians throughout the years have said the first time they heard their song on the radio was a life-changing moment. The industry has changed following the emergence of the internet, but Tori says she had a similar experience finally seeing her music on Spotify.

“You know the first time time I ever saw it I was just in shock a little bit, because it was one of those moments where you have to really take a step back and say, wow, I actually did it, you know, I’m here.” Tori Zambito

You can check out Tori Zambito’s latest EP “15” on all streaming services, and you can also find more content by searching Tori Zambito on social media.



And if you know of a local artist you’d like us to spotlight, let us know by sending a tip to news@wtrf.com