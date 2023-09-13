CHARLESTON – Two major West Virginia electric power companies were granted an $88.8 million fuel cost increase Wednesday, which was part of an overall $641.7 million ask made by Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company, according to a press release from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

The decision by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia came as one part of three related cases over fuel costs that stretch back to March 1, 2021.

The approved increase is for the period Sept. 1, 2023 to Aug. 31, 2024. None of the outside entities that intervened in the case challenged whether this award should be made, the Commission noted.

The Ohio County Commission wrote a letter June 19 to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to object to the pending Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power pending rate increase. No one from the public spoke out at hearing on the matter in Wheeling Aug. 21.

This approval will mean around a $29 increase per month for Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company consumers.

The remining issues remain open and before the Commission for further review.

More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 23-0377-E-ENEC.