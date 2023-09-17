MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Monroe County, West Virginia Sheriff Jeffrey Wayne Jones was arrested after allegedly interfering in the investigation of one of his deputies who allegedly solicited nude photographs of a minor.

Earlier this year, Sergeant S. S. Keaton initiated an investigation into a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor. Information discovered during this investigation revealed that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wayne Jones allegedly interfered with this investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the deputy under investigation.

Jones also allegedly failed to file a referral with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and reportedly failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena.

The special prosecutor assigned to this investigation instructed Sergeant Keaton to obtain warrants and arrest Sheriff Jones for Failure to Report as a Mandated Reporter, Obstructing, and Deceiving Proper Standing to County Civil Service Commission.

Jones was arrested and arraigned in the Monroe County Magistrate Court System on Friday, Sept. 15. Jones was released on a $1,000 dollar personal recognizance bond.