Lost tiger at West Virginia Airport needs help to find its way home

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A child has left behind their stuffed tiger at Yeager Airport, and they need your help to reunite them.

Officials say the tiger was looking lonely without its friend by its side.

But don’t worry, the airport gave the tiger a friend to keep him company. Herc is showing his new tiger friend around the airport until he can be reunited with his child again.

Crew members say they believe the child is from West Virginia and either flew out of or into Yeager. They want to make sure the two are reunited.

And no worries about separating Herc and his new tiger friend. Herc can join his new friend in their home.

