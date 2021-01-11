Low Income Energy Assistance Program starts in WV

PROVO, UT – JANUARY 16: In this photo illustration, a Nest thermostat is being adjusted in a home on January 16, 2014 in Provo, Utah. Google bought Nest, a home automation company, for $3.2 billion taking Google further into the home ecosystem. (Photo illustration by George Frey/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — Applications for West Virginia’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted starting Monday, Jan. 11.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

In order to qualify for LIEAP benefits, officials say households must meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the State Median Income.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

DHHR officials say that an additional $594 is added for each additional person, and household who exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible.

The last day applications will be accepted for LIEAP benefits is Jan. 29, or when funds are exhausted.