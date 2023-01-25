WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye.

And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now.

Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t see can hurt us.

As part of Radon Action Month, the EPA is warning that the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia is in a red zone.

It’s not a problem when we’re outside, but it is when it gets concentrated indoors, especially in poorly sealed homes.

So much so that it’s responsible for around 21 thousand lung cancer deaths every year.

You can’t see it, you can’t taste it, you can’t smell it. It’s heavier than air, but you can’t know that you have it unless you do a test. And tests are really simple. Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

That test can be bought at hardware stores and hung up in your house.

After a couple of days, you can send it away and get results back.

Fixing high levels of radon may be expensive, but it’s worth doing—especially if you’re one of the 3 in 10 West Virginia homes with dangerous levels.