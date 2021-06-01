Madison Elementary gifted ‘Cougar Caves” from Vineyard Church

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) – -A local partnership has resulted in an unique and fun way for students to build literacy skills.

The Vinyard Church donated 15 reading tents to Madison Elementary this morning. These tents– also known as “Cougar Caves”– will be used by students for independent reading. Staff believes this will help inspire students to cozy up and practice their literacy skills.

It will inspire kids to find a good fit book for them to kind of go in and just get lost in the page, right. You know– a piece of the book that means something to them and be able to read it in a place where they feel safe to do so. So were excited to add such a great resource to our classrooms. ANDREA TRIO– PRINCIPAL, MADISON ELEMENTARY

We, at the Vineyard love to be a part of the Madison School and Family So, we just enjoy seeing the kids comfortable and happy and content in whatever they are doing. However we can help the school with that, we are always looking forward to doing that. VICKI SMITH– DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS, VINEYARD CHURCH

Trio says the students, staff, and Madison Community are grateful for the Vineyard Church’s contributions to the school.