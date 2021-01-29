Man arrested in shooting outside Voodoo Lounge in Wheeling

West Virginia Headlines

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have made an arrest in the case of the Voodoo Lounge shooting on Wheeling Island Thursday.

Brian Steele is charged with Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm for allegedly firing a round through the door of the bar.

According to a criminal complaint, he was questioned after officers noticed he matched the description of the suspect before running from police.

He was later arrested and admitted to detectives that he fired the gun.

Officers say there is another suspect in the case.

Stick with 7News for updates

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter