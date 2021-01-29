Man arrested in shooting outside Voodoo Lounge in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have made an arrest in the case of the Voodoo Lounge shooting on Wheeling Island Thursday.

Brian Steele is charged with Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm for allegedly firing a round through the door of the bar.



According to a criminal complaint, he was questioned after officers noticed he matched the description of the suspect before running from police.



He was later arrested and admitted to detectives that he fired the gun.



Officers say there is another suspect in the case.

