Man arrested on Wheeling island for possession of methamphetamine

Wheeling, WV.A (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested Michael Kilgore for possession of methamphetamine.
According to officials, Kilgore was originally arrested for an initial theft charge on Wheeling island Monday afternoon.
After an additional search of him, police discovered he was in possession of meth.
Kilgore is currently at Northern Regional Jail.
