Man captured in hit-and-run death of West Virginia University student

PHILADELPHIA – A man wanted in a 2020 hit-and-run death of a West Virginia University student in Philadelphia has been taken into custody.

Aaron Sims

Courtesy: WPVI

According to a report from WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, the United States Marshals Service took Aaron Sims, 27, of Camden, N.J., into custody on Monday. Sims had been on the run for more than one year.

According to police, Sims was taken into custody in West Philadelphia and charged in the death of Chloe Robertson. The incident happened on Jan. 25, 2020.

Robertson was traveling in an Uber while visiting with friends in the Delaware Valley, when her vehicle was rear-ended by another car that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the Vine Street Expressway.

Investigators said Sims was driving that vehicle. He allegedly left the scene, but later showed up at a state police barracks where he confessed. By then, Robertson had been pronounced dead.

Sims was released on bail a short time after he was processed and had been on the run ever since.

Toxicology test results later determined there was THC in Sims’ system, and his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit for driving.

Sims faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault while DUI and homicide by vehicle.