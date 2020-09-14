Man charged after Clarksburg City Councilman shot

UPDATE 10:15 a.m., Sept. 14, 2020: (AP) – Authorities say Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law were briefly taken hostage in an apparent carjacking at the time Malfregeot was shot Sunday night.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said Malfregeot was on his porch and the women were in a car Sunday night when the suspect appeared.

He said Malfregeot was hospitalized after being shot and the women were released a short time later on U.S. 19 North between Clarksburg and Shinnston.

Kiddy identified the suspect as 32-year-old Antonio DeJesus, who was arrested without incident at a gas station.

CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) – One man is in police custody and charged with the shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot Sunday, Sept. 13.

Clarksburg police say Antonio DeJesus allegedly walked across Route 20 from Hardees and shot the councilman outside his home before carjacking a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police were eventually able to arrest DeJesus and recover the vehicle at a gas station off I-79.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy says DeJesus was already wanted out of Delaware. DeJesus is charged with malicious assault and robbery.

“We’re understanding that he is wanted by the U.S. Marshals out of the state of Delaware. That’s the information we received. He is not from this area,” Kiddy said.

Malfregeot has been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Family members said his condition was stable but critical around midnight.