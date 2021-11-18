Man charged after stabbing West Virginia EMS worker

by: WBOY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Texas man has been charged after stabbing a Monongalia County EMS worker while being transported for an unknown medical problem.

On Nov. 16, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to Monongalia General Hospital in reference to a stabbing, according to a criminal complaint.

David Bandy

When officers arrived, they made contact with an EMS worker who had been stabbed while transporting David Bandy, 30, of Jourdanton, Texas, officers said.

While being transported “for an unknown medical problem,’ Bandy “unbuckled his restraints and attacked” the EMT, according to the complaint.

The victim was stabbed in his torso and hand and had to be taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, officers said.

Officers learned that Bandy was wanted for warrants from Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

Bandy has been charged with malicious assault, being a fugitive from justice and obstructing an officer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $55,000

