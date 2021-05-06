Man charged in fatal shooting of West Virginia high school student

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, W. Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student.

News outlets cited a police statement in reporting 20-year-old Jeriamyah Fortner was charged on Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment in the death of Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr.

Richardson was a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.

Police said investigators determined that Fortner had an AR-15 rifle and was handling it recklessly when he inadvertently shot Richardson. It wasn’t clear whether Fortner had an attorney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter