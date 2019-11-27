Man in Wheeling Island murder sentenced to at least 81 years

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- A man accused of killing a woman on Wheeling Island last year just has pleaded guilty in Ohio County court.

Branden Ensminger has entered a binding plea to second-degree murder, gross child neglect and fraud in connection to an access device.

Ensminger was charged with the murder of Rayna Vaughan at her apartment on South Wabash St. last year.

Officials say Vaughn died due to head trauma after being struck with blunt force.

Ensminger said, “I am sorry for what I’ve done and I wish things wouldn’t have happened the way they did. ”

Vaughan’s mother says there will never be enough justice to make up for what Ensminger has done to her daughter and her life.

Ensminger will be in jail for AT LEAST 81 years.

All of Ensmiger’s sentences will run consecutively.