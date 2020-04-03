Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Man injured in overnight shooting in Wheeling

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Cleveland man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on Rock Point Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Information provided to police by the witness, who drove the injured man to the hospital, said an argument started when another vehicle traveling the opposite direction blocked the roadway. Moments later, shots were fired, hitting the victim several times.

The suspects are described as two males, possibly bi-racial, with long hair, driving a green ford explorer.

The victim was taken to nearby Wheeling Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are continuing their investigation Friday.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter