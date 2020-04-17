Man missing for a week found in abandoned coal mine in West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who was missing for a week has been found alive in a closed Mingo County mine.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says he apparently became lost after trespassing.

The W.Va. Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, the W.Va. State Police, the Southern Pocahontas Mine Rescue Team, and U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration officials took part in the search and rescue operation at the former Isaban Deep Mine #3.

Timothy Kennedy, 26, was reported missing by a family member. The resulting investigation led to the Gilbert-area mine, which last produced coal in November 2011.

Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search. After coming upon a flashlight about 400 feet into the mine, the rescuers located the man more than a half-mile from the mine entrance.

MHST had cited the miner owner, Frasier Creek Mining, LLC, on March 9 for failure to abate an order to barricade openings to the mine.

Latest Posts: