https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Man sentenced for threatening West Virginia police officer

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

An Illinois man was sentenced today to 10 months in federal prison for sending a threatening message through social media to a West Virginia law enforcement officer.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

Reports say that Rodney Hanson, 37, sent a threatening Facebook message on January 8, 2019, to a law enforcement officer in Putnam County after a police-involved shooting and the death of his brother 49-year-old Kevin Hanson.

Police say they pulled Kevin Hanson over on Jan. 6, 2019, for a traffic violation. According to police, Kevin Hanson left the scene and wrecked his car, and as officers approached he fired shots at the officers. Officers returned the fire and killed Kevin Hanson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter