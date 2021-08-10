Man sentenced for threatening West Virginia police officer

An Illinois man was sentenced today to 10 months in federal prison for sending a threatening message through social media to a West Virginia law enforcement officer.

Reports say that Rodney Hanson, 37, sent a threatening Facebook message on January 8, 2019, to a law enforcement officer in Putnam County after a police-involved shooting and the death of his brother 49-year-old Kevin Hanson.

Police say they pulled Kevin Hanson over on Jan. 6, 2019, for a traffic violation. According to police, Kevin Hanson left the scene and wrecked his car, and as officers approached he fired shots at the officers. Officers returned the fire and killed Kevin Hanson