Man sentenced in deadly crash involving West Virginia newlyweds

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

 A Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 41-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for sentencing.

The 2020 crash killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married.

Officials say Olivo was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line and hit the couple’s all-terrain vehicle head-on.

The judge called the crash “a senseless act and a preventable act” before handing down the sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter