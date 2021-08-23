Man, woman, child found dead inside West Virginia home; infant in critical condition

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Monday, August 23): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, three deceased people were found at the address mentioned below. Among the deceased were one adult male, one adult female, and a female child. One infant was also found and is said to be in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff, there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Metro says several bodies were found in the 3000 block of Elkdale Drive in Mink Shoals.

Kanawha County deputies are on the scene.