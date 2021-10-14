Manchin Announces $671k To Improve Access To Medicare, Medicaid Coverage Options In West Virginia

West Virginia Headlines
Joe Manchin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $671,438 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to increase and improve health insurance coverage options and access in West Virginia.

This funding will allow the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner to implement additional consumer protections and reforms to improve coverage options for consumers across the state.

“Many West Virginians rely on Medicare and Medicaid programs for quality, affordable healthcare services. This funding from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is great news for the Mountain State and will provide West Virginians with greater access to high-quality health insurance options that can meet their needs. I will continue fighting to ensure every West Virginian has access to quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of their background,” said Senator Manchin.

