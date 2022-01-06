Manchin Announces More Than $1 Million From American Rescue Plan To Support Covid-19 Response Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,015,320 from the American Rescue Plan to West Virginia University (WVU). This funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will be used to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks and support COVID-19 testing efforts in West Virginia, especially in rural populations.

“As we battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and address a new surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. I am pleased HHS is investing American Rescue Plan funds in West Virginia University to identify areas with low vaccination rates and help shift COVID-19 response efforts. This research will help keep all West Virginians safe and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in our communities. I will continue to work with HHS to ensure West Virginia has the necessary funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and I encourage every West Virginian and American to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shot,” said Senator Manchin.