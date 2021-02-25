Manchin Introduces Bill To Help Disabled Veterans Purchase Adaptive Automobiles

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced bipartisan legislation that would reduce the financial burden for disabled Veterans who require special adaptive equipment to drive a motor vehicle.

The Advancing Uniform Transportation Opportunities (AUTO) for Veterans Act would make these Veterans eligible to receive a grant to help purchase a new adaptive vehicle once every ten years, helping them to drive safely and maintain their independence.

“Our Veterans have sacrificed so much to protect their fellow Americans and now it is our turn to support them after their years of selfless service. The AUTO for Veterans Act would provide our paralyzed Veterans with a new vehicle every 10 years instead of the current program which only provides one vehicle in their lifetime,” said Senator Manchin. “This commonsense legislation will be especially important for the Veterans who live in more rural states such as West Virginia and rely on personal vehicles to go about their daily lives. I’m proud to work with Senator Collins on this important bipartisan legislation and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help make life easier for our paralyzed and disabled Veterans.”

“PVA applauds Senator Collins and Senator Manchin for reintroducing the Advancing Uniform Transportation Opportunities (AUTO) for Veterans Act,” said Heather Ansley, Associate Executive Director of Government Relations at Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). “This bill would help veterans preserve the freedom and independence that adapted vehicles provide them, ensuring they are able to travel safely to and from work, medical appointments, and family obligations.”

The VA is currently authorized to provide eligible Veterans with a one-time grant of approximately $21,400 to be used to purchase a new or used automobile and necessary adaptive equipment, such as specialized pedals or switches.

he average cost to replace modified vehicles ranges from $20,000 to $80,000 when the vehicle is new and $21,000 to $35,000 when the vehicle is used.