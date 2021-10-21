Manchin says parents should be working to receive child tax credit

Sen. Joe Manchin said recently that parents should be working to receive the child tax credit in the coronavirus relief package.

Manchin was on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ and said “Don’t you think, if we’re going to help the children, that the people should make some effort?”

According to CNN if legislation is passed the requirement for parents to work could exclude millions of the nation’s poorest families.

Sen. Manchin did not provide specific details on the requirements for the legislation but he told CNN that “there’s no work requirement whatsoever.”

The senator’s office did not return a request for comment from CNN.

Most parents automatically get the enhanced credit of up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one ages 6 through 17. The IRS is scheduled to send two more monthly payments in 2021.