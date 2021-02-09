Manchin Says Support For Oil And Gas Industry Has Not Changed

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his votes during the Senate’s February 4th vote-a-rama.

“My position on the oil and gas industry has not changed. I have always been and will always be an outspoken advocate for an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes fracking and responsible energy infrastructure development, like the Keystone XL pipeline. Last week, I voted in favor of multiple nonbinding amendments that expressed opposition to a ban on fracking and support for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. While I was disappointed that these provisions were removed from the final package, I voted to proceed forward on this urgent COVID-19 relief package because West Virginia families are hurting. They need more vaccines. They need more direct aid in the form of targeted checks. They need to know their unemployment benefits won’t run out in a few weeks. I will not let partisan games and political posturing hold this essential assistance hostage,”