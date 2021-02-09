Manchin Sends Letter To President Biden To Reconsider Keystone XL Decision

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, urged President Biden to reconsider his executive order revoking the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline and expressed continued support of the responsible expansion of energy infrastructure, including pipelines.

“I am writing today to express my support of responsible energy infrastructure development, including of oil and natural gas pipelines. Pipelines continue to be the safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs. To that end, I encourage you to reconsider your decision to revoke the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and take into account the potential impacts of any further action to safety, jobs, and energy security,” Senator Manchin wrote in part.

You can read the letter in full below.