Manchin statement on inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Today begins a new chapter for the United States of America and her people. I extend my most sincere congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. Every American should want our President to succeed because if our President does well, our nation and state do well. I will do everything in my power to work with President Biden to help heal our county and to govern in the most bipartisan way because it should be about our country, democracy, the rule of law and saving our republic. We must come together to heal this political divide. God bless America.”