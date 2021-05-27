Manchin ‘ There Is No Excuse For Republicans To Vote Against Jan. 6 Commission ‘

(WTRF)- An Ohio man was arrested in Alabama for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, Ohio, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds, among other charges. Thomas made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Alabama on May 26.