Manchin ‘ There Is No Excuse For Republicans To Vote Against Jan. 6 Commission ‘

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin provided a following statement after Senate Republicans are poised to quash an effort Thursday to establish a bipartisan, independent commission to study the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol that that left five people dead.
There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for. Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear.Sen. Manchin