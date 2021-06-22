Manchin will vote ‘yes’ to begin debate on election overhaul bill

(WTRF) A report from CNN says that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an agreement, and Manchin will vote yes to open debate on the election overhaul bill.

This will mean that Manchin’s vote will make the Democrats united and will get 50 votes on the measure.

Sen. Schumer told CNN that, ” “He came to my office about two hours ago, and we worked it out,” Schumer said. “Senator Manchin has informed me that he will vote yes on the motion to proceed to debate the legislation. I have committed to him that if our Republican colleagues don’t obstruct and allow us to move forward on the debate will take up his proposed substitute amendment as the first amendment we will consider.”

Manchin released the following statement to CNN

“Over the past month, I have worked to eliminate the far reaching provisions of S.1, the For the People Act – which I do not support. I’vefound common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Today I will vote ‘YES’ to move to debate this updated voting legislation as a substitute amendment to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and participate in our great democracy.”

