Manchin urged not to compromise on a $15 wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Advocates for a $15 minimum wage say Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin told them he is more open to a compromise that would raise the federal standard to $11.

Manchin met virtually on Thursday with the Poor People’s Campaign and workers from his state of West Virginia.

They pressed him — despite his opposition — on supporting an increase to the federal minimum wage through Congress’ next pandemic relief package.

The Poor People’s Campaign is planning to rally next week in several states, including West Virginia and Arizona.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also opposes the $15 minimum wage provision in the COVID-19 package.