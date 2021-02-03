Manchin will support Democrats’ COVID-19 relief bill

Washington D.C (WTRF)- West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, says he will support moving forward with the Democrats’ COVID-19 relief package with only Democratic votes.

In a statement made Tuesday, Senator Manchin changed his mind “because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis.”

“I will vote to move forward with the budget process because we must address the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis. But let me be clear – and these are words I shared with President Biden – our focus must be targeted on the COVID-19 crisis and Americans who have been most impacted by this pandemic. The President remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward. I will only support proposals that will get us through and end the pain of this pandemic. For the sake of the country, we must work together with laser focus to defeat the COVID-19 crisis, support our neighbors and communities who continue to suffer and get back to a more normal life as quickly as possible.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers.

The stimulus plan would include $1,400 direct payments $400 weekly unemployment $70 billion vaccine/testing $170 billion schools