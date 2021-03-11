Manchin: WV local governments to get $677M from stimulus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen Joe Manchin told West Virginia officials the new federal stimulus package will include $677 million in funding to local governments in the state.

The money is broken up into $176 million for metropolitan cities, $153 million for smaller cities, and $348 million for the state’s 55 counties.  

The state government will separately receive $1.25 billion. Manchin said local officials can use the funding to pay expenses related to the pandemic.

That includes covering lost revenue and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

