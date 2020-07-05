Mandatory masks may be coming to W.Va. on Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his COVID-19 briefing today, Gov. Jim Justice announced he may make mask-wearing mandatory in all buildings, public and private, in West Virginia next week.

Already some employers, including our parent company Nexstar Media, are requiring masks inside the workplace where people can’t always be socially distant. Justice says big spikes in other states have him concerned.

“I want everyone to know that I am very, very seriously considering that we may very well have to go to mandatory masks in buildings other than your homes,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

Justice says his staff is still trying to work out the details, including whether there would be mask exceptions for bars, restaurants, and senior feeding facilities.

He also expressed concerns about West Virginians going to hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, and bringing back positive cases to West Virginia. People are also being urged to get tested when they come back.

“We are expanding testing, as per the governor’s orders. We are testing and we are tracing, and we’re isolating. And that’s how were going to beat this thing,” said Secretary Bill Crouch, WV Dept. of Health and Human Resources.

Outdoor mask wearing is encouraged this holiday weekend, especially if you’re going to be near people.

“The governor says the situation is fluid and his decision will be driven by science. He says he’ll have a final decision on mandatory mask-wearing in buildings, early next week,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.