MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — House Bill 2526 was billed as the largest tax cut in West Virginia history.

Equipment and inventory taxes were halved, income tax dropped by more than a fifth…and personal property taxes will be refunded.

That’s why Marshall County Assessor Eric Buzzard says you should only pay for half the year on this upcoming property bill.

That’s because the new state law will only take effect at the beginning of 2024.

Once that happens, the second half of the year will be eligible for a rebate.

That will be due on April 1st—and it will be money that will return to your pocket as soon as you mark it on your state tax return.

“It is a helpful tool that residents can use in order to save some money in the future. And it’s very generous of the state. We’re a fortunate state. We have a great surplus at this point and it’s a good way for the state to be giving back to our citizens.” Eric Buzzard, Marshall County Assessor

He says the three groups that will work with his office to receive a rebate are those with vehicles, small businesses who turn in a personal property tax form and owner-occupied Class 2 real estate, that are owned and lived in by disabled veterans.

There is one major caveat however—you can’t procrastinate.

Buzzard says those who miss the October 1st deadline for the first half payment will not be eligible for the rebate…so watch out for that tax envelope.