MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–A local County Commission is looking at future housing needs and now has a proposal in its hands. The purpose is to gather data on this large issue that floods the Ohio Valley.

Marshall County Commissioners approved a housing proposal today and now will wait about 6 months for important housing data to come back.

County Administrator Betsey Frohnapfel said housing is a frequent topic and although commissioners don’t necessarily think developing housing is their responsibility, they DO believe gathering information and seeking out developers is.

What we are trying to do is figure out … we all kind of think we know what kind of housing we need and what we are lacking but we decided to take a step back in that process, actually have a study done. The long-term goal for this is for the Marshall County Commission to approach developers about new housing developments in Marshall County because we truly haven’t had anything start within the last 15 years. Betsy Frohnapfel, County Administrator

The information gathered is what Fronhnapfel describes as invaluable and could help with grant writing purposes.