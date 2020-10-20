Marshall County Schools abolish snow days, replace with remote learning

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You open your sleepy eyes, peer to your snow-covered window, do the math on how many inches it could be and then wait anxiously for your school name to scroll past the bottom of the screen — “SCHOOL CLOSED!”

That thrill of a snow day will be NO MORE for Marshall County Schools but in might not all be bad news for students… It now means school will be out for the summer ON TIME in Marshall County!

NO SNOW DAYS!?!The Marshall County Schools Superintendent tells me this isn’t allll bad news… something about summer vacation starting earlier 😮☃️🏖 The slated date tonight @WTRF7News @MCSWV pic.twitter.com/jNEvD0QmPR — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 20, 2020

Since we have one-to-one technology and we are ready for remote learning at any time due to the Coronavirus, when we need to have a snow day, those will become remote learning days. Therefore, no instructions lost. Dr. Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

Now, rolling out of bed, students will look to see on the TV if it’s a virtual learning day… and they’ve already had practice with remote learning since every Wednesday already operates as such.

Given the charge by the governor, the school year started September 8th and should pack in 180 school days. “The idea is we will be complete with school by June 1st,” said Dr. Haines.

Two-hour delays will operate as normal… but this new way to tackle snow days means there will be no extra days accumulated to tack on to the end of the year. In the past other counties had snow day packets but not Marshall County…

A snow packet can’t replace a face-to-face teacher. Since we have built such a strong one-to-one with our iPad, we feel like it’s worth giving it a shot. So, that we can follow governor guidelines to begin school by September 8th and be out by June 1st since our calendar didn’t go past June first; we’re not supposed to go past June first. Dr. Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

The last day of school is slated for May 28th as a remote learning day. And because of no snow days, this date is set.