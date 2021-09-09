Marshall County Schools to issue face-covering procedure Monday

Marshall County Schools announced in an emergency school board meeting that a face-covering procedure will start on Monday ( Sept 13. )

The School Board voted for the procedure unanimously.

Marshall County Schools will still be in class Friday, September 10.

Marshall County Schools says the face-covering procedure will be reassessed when needed.

The new mask procedure will see face coverings being worn on buses to and from school and

extracurricular activities. Administrators, faculty, staff, students and visitors who are at an indoor

facility owned and operated by Marshall County Schools will be required to always wear a mask,

regardless of vaccination status, unless they are 6 feet or more apart from one another. Masks

should be worn indoors on school premises after school hours, too

“Our number one goal is to educate students,” said MCS BOE President John Miller. “With the

current guidelines given to us, a mask procedure is the only way to keep students in face-toface instruction.” The mask procedure will focus on the academic environment. Masks will be

always worn while indoors during the school day unless seated and more than six feet away

from others.”



The West Virginia Department of Education released a revised version of the School Recovery

& Guidance document on Friday, September 3, 2021, after business hours.

The new document states that schools with a universal mask policy, “quarantining students and staff who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 is NOT required if masks are worn at the point of

exposure.”

The document continues to describe contact tracing for schools with no universal

mask procedure by stating that exposed students, “who were less than six-feet of an infected

person” should be quarantined.

Since August 24, 2021, there have been 374 cases of COVID-19 in the Marshall County

community with eight deaths. On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, there were 46 positive

COVID-19 cases throughout the county.