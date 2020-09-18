Marshall University suspends Professor after anti-Trump comments go viral

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has suspended one of its faculty members after a video clip in which she says she wished Trump supporters would catch the COVID-19 virus and die before the election went viral on social media.

Professor Jennifer Mosher, of the school’s Biology department, was teaching a virtual class session Wednesday when she commented on supporters of President Donald Trump at an indoor political rally not wearing masks.

In the video, posted to Twitter by one of the students attending the session, Mosher stated “I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die. I’m sorry, but that’s so frustrating – just – I don’t know what else to do. You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense with them, uhm, I said to somebody yesterday I hope they all die before the election.

Once posted to Twitter, the comments went viral attracting intense criticism of both Mosher and the University with one person commenting “Unacceptable! Marshall must take appropriate action to discourage and extinguish this sort of behavior. She needs our prayers but also needs to be let go. A black eye for Marshall if nothing is done.”

Friday Marshall University released the following statement:

“Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media. The University does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to elittle people or wish harm on those who hold differeing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation. there will be no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.”