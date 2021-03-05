Masks Still Mandated In West Virginia Despite Other States Removing Restrictions

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- ‘I’m not going to be influenced by people who are out to try to do something from a political move,” said Gov. Justice regarding the West Virginia mask mandate.

Earlier this week, Texas and Mississippi lifted their mask mandate.

‘I’m going to continue to listen to the medical experts, they highly recommend not just jump because others are jumping,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice continued, ‘What could it hurt if we could have gotten rid of these masks today and we put it off for two or three more weeks, what could that hurt?

West Virginia announced that they now have allowed bars and restaurants can be moved to 100 percent seating capacity.

