Massachusetts man sentenced for making threats by mail to a West Virginia judge

Massachusetts man has been sentenced to the time he already served behind bars — about four months — for making threats to a state judge in West Virginia.
Keith Lessard, of Webster, was also sentenced to a year of probation on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of mailing threatening communications.
Federal prosecutors said he was attempting to extort money from the judge by falsely claiming past misconduct when she was a prosecutor in a case against him.
Lessard’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on Saturday.