Mayor seeks plan for stun gun use after police shooting in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor in West Virginia’s capital city has asked the police chief to draft a plan of action for the use of stun guns following a police shooting that wounded a man.

News outlets report Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin gave police Chief Tyke Hunt until June 1 to develop a plan that includes mandatory training and certification, an inventory of stun guns and training in nonlethal force and de-escalation tactics.

The call comes after Charleston police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife last week who police say made a “lunging movement” before officers shot him.

